 />
Yashvardhan Dalal slams 426 against Mumbai, becomes highest-ever scorer in an innings in Col. CK Nayudu Trophy

Haryana’s Yashvardhan Dalal slogged 58 boundaries in his blitzkreig against Mumbai to score a quadruple century in their Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match on Saturday.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 18:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yashwardhan Dalal plays a shot in their Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match between Mumbai and Haryana on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Yashwardhan Dalal
Haryana batter Yashvardhan Dalal slogged 58 boundaries in his blitzkrieg of an innings against Mumbai to score a quadruple century in their Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match on Saturday.

With his unbeaten 426, he became the highest-ever scorer in an innings in the tournament’s history, breaking the record of Uttar Pradesh Sameer Rizvi, who had scored 312 in the previous edition of the tournament.

Dalal’s knock comprised 46 fours and 12 sixes as Mumbai never looked in the contest, on the second day of the game, at the Gurugram Cricket Ground in Sultanpur, Haryana.

Mumbai won the toss and chose to bowl and have been punished brutally since, with the opening pair of Dalal and Arsh Ranga putting up 410 runs and both batters getting to their centuries in the process.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Mumbai’s Himanshu Singh rises to the occasion, fills Tanush Kotian’s shoes against Tripura

Though Ranga fell for 151, off Atharva Bhosale, Dalal remained on the offensive from the other end, helping his side amass a mammoth total of 732 runs for eight wickets at Stumps on Day 2.

For Mumbai, Bhosale was its brightest bowler, taking a fifer in 58 overs, having conceded 129 runs so far.

But, with Dalal still batting and Haryana having two more wickets in its kitty, the Mumbai might have to continue suffering in the opening session of the third day.

