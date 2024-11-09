Haryana batter Yashvardhan Dalal slogged 58 boundaries in his blitzkrieg of an innings against Mumbai to score a quadruple century in their Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match on Saturday.

With his unbeaten 426, he became the highest-ever scorer in an innings in the tournament’s history, breaking the record of Uttar Pradesh Sameer Rizvi, who had scored 312 in the previous edition of the tournament.

Dalal’s knock comprised 46 fours and 12 sixes as Mumbai never looked in the contest, on the second day of the game, at the Gurugram Cricket Ground in Sultanpur, Haryana.

Mumbai won the toss and chose to bowl and have been punished brutally since, with the opening pair of Dalal and Arsh Ranga putting up 410 runs and both batters getting to their centuries in the process.

Though Ranga fell for 151, off Atharva Bhosale, Dalal remained on the offensive from the other end, helping his side amass a mammoth total of 732 runs for eight wickets at Stumps on Day 2.

For Mumbai, Bhosale was its brightest bowler, taking a fifer in 58 overs, having conceded 129 runs so far.

But, with Dalal still batting and Haryana having two more wickets in its kitty, the Mumbai might have to continue suffering in the opening session of the third day.