ATP Finals 2024: Preview, format, players, prize money and live streaming info

The 2024 edition of the ATP Finals, the year-end men’s tournament, is set to be held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, from November 10 to 17.
The tournament features top eight singles players and doubles teams based on the points accumulated throughout the season.
Players involved
Singles (along with the seedings)
Ilie Nastase Group: Jannik Sinner (1), Daniil Medvedev (4), Taylor Fritz (5), Alex de Minaur (7)
John Newcombe Group: Alexander Zverev (2), Carlos Alcaraz (3), Casper Ruud (6), Andrey Rublev (8)
Doubles (along with the seedings)
Bob Bryan Group: Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic (1), Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (4), Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (6), Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (8)
Mike Bryan Group: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (2), Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic (3), Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson (5), Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten (7)
Format
In the round-robin stage, every player/team will face the other players/teams in their respective groups once. After the round-robin stage, the top two players/teams from each group will progress to the semifinals. The group-topper will face the second-placed player/team from the other group.
All singles matches are the best of three tie-break sets, including the final. All doubles matches are two sets (no ad) and a Match Tie-break.
Prize money
There will be 15,250,000 USD prize money on offer at the ATP Finals.
If the eventual winner at this year’s season finale clinches the title with a perfect record, he will earn 4,881,500 USD. This is an increase on last year’s 4,801,500 USD.
If a doubles pair clinched the title with a perfect record, it will split 959,300 USD.
Singles prize money
Doubles prize money (per team)
Live streaming info
The tournament will be broadcast in India on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on Sony Liv and Jio TV.
