Tamil Nadu likely to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

Tamil Nadu will likely host the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in November-December 2025

Published : Nov 10, 2024 17:10 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tamil Nadu likely to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup.
Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Tamil Nadu will likely host the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in November-December 2025

Speaking to Sportstar here on Sunday, a top Government source said: “We have given the letter of intent to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). AHF has given its consent. We will also work out the modalities soon. AHF and Hockey India are on board regarding TN hosting the World Cup. There will be two venues for the World Cup: one will be in Chennai and the other possibly in Madurai.”

READ | Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, preview, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info

The Government source added: “It’s too early for an MOU. The need for two venues is there will be 24 teams & 72 matches.”

It will be a shot in the arm for the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and the Government of Tamil Nadu if everything falls into place. Tamil Nadu had just hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in August 2023. In fact, the Indian men’s team won the tournament and went on to win the Asian Games.

Earlier this year, India was granted the hosting rights for the fourth time since 2013, and for the first time, the tournament will include as many as 24 teams.

