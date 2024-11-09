 />
Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 matches rescheduled due to ‘significant insect infestation’

The decision was taken in consultation with the organising committee who took feedback from the respective teams and after observing consecutive training sessions under the floodlights.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 21:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Under the revised schedule, the first match of each day will begin at 12:15 PM IST.
infoIcon

The Asian Hockey Federation and host Hockey India have announced that all matches of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 have been rescheduled to early hours to prevent potential disruptions caused by a significant insect infestation.

Under the revised schedule, the first match of each day will begin at 12:15 PM IST, followed by the second match at 2:30 PM IST, and the final match at 4:45 PM IST. Previously, matches were scheduled for the evening, with the first match set to begin at 03:00 PM IST, the second at 05:15 PM IST, and the last match at 7:30 PM IST.

The decision was taken in consultation with the organising committee who took feedback from the respective teams and after observing consecutive training sessions under the floodlights that saw a huge amount of insect infestation.

ALSO READ | P.R. Sreejesh named best men’s goalkeeper, Harmanpreet best male player of the year in FIH 2023-2024 awards

The stadium is surrounded by paddy fields, which during this season harbor large numbers of insects.

The Bihar State Government implemented comprehensive environmental management measures at the venue, to ensure optimal playing conditions.

Dr Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, “Our priority is the safety of players, fans and everyone involved. Hockey is being played at a new venue, and we want to ensure that we maintain high standards, while ensuring a smooth and exciting experience not only for teams but also for the people of Bihar who have been eagerly waiting for this tournament.”

