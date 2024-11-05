MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League 2024-25: Women’s full schedule, fixtures, format, venues

Hockey India League 2024-25: Here is all you need to know about the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL).

Published : Nov 05, 2024 16:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hockey India announced the schedule for its revamped edition of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL).
Hockey India announced the schedule for its revamped edition of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL). | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

Hockey India announced the schedule for its revamped edition of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL). | Photo Credit: Hockey India

The inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) will feature four teams - Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana).

It will commence on January 12, when Delhi SG Pipers faces Odisha Warriors in the opener at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

ALSO READ | Hockey India League 2024-25: Men’s full schedule, fixtures, format, venue

The four teams will play each other twice with the pool stage scheduled to continue till January 24. The top two teams will meet in the final on January 26.

Apart from two matches scheduled to take place in Rourkela, the remaining matches will be held in Ranchi. The timings for the matches are yet to be announced.

League Format

Pool stage: (January 12 - January 24): All 4 teams will compete in a round-robin format, playing each other twice

The final will take place on January 26, 2025..

Schedule

HIL 2024-25 schedule (women):
Sunday, January 12 2025 - Delhi SG Pipers vs Odisha Warriors | Ranchi
Monday, January 13 2025 - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club | Ranchi
Tuesday, January 14 2025 - Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers | Ranchi
Wednesday, January 15 2025 - Odisha Warriors vs Soorma Hockey Club | Ranchi
Thursday, January 16 2025 - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Odisha Warriors| Ranchi
Friday, January 17 2025 - Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club | Rourkela
Sunday, January 19 2025 - ODisha Warriors vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers | Rourkela
Monday, January 20 2025 - Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers | Ranchi
Tuesday, January 21 2025 - Soorma Hockey Club vs Odisha Warriors | Ranchi
Wednesday, January 22 2025 - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Delhi SG Pipers | Ranchi
Thursday, January 23 2025 - Odisha Warriors vs Delhi SG Pipers | Ranchi
Friday, January 24 2025 - Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers | Ranchi
Sunday, January 26 2025 - 1st Rank Pool vs 2nd Pool | Ranchi

