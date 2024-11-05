Hockey India League 2024-25: Women’s full schedule, fixtures, format, venues

The inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) will feature four teams - Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana).

It will commence on January 12, when Delhi SG Pipers faces Odisha Warriors in the opener at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

The four teams will play each other twice with the pool stage scheduled to continue till January 24. The top two teams will meet in the final on January 26.

Apart from two matches scheduled to take place in Rourkela, the remaining matches will be held in Ranchi. The timings for the matches are yet to be announced.

League Format

Pool stage: (January 12 - January 24): All 4 teams will compete in a round-robin format, playing each other twice

The final will take place on January 26, 2025..

Schedule