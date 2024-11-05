MagazineBuy Print

Harmanpreet Kaur moves up to ninth, Smriti Mandhana remains fourth in latest Women’s ODI rankings

Mandhana’s century against New Zealand pushed her rating points up to 728 but she remains behind Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Wolvaardt and Nat Sciver-Brunt in the rankings.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 15:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana during the prize distribution ceremony after beating New Zealand by series 2-1 during the 3rd and Final ODI between India and New Zealand.
India women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana during the prize distribution ceremony after beating New Zealand by series 2-1 during the 3rd and Final ODI between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana during the prize distribution ceremony after beating New Zealand by series 2-1 during the 3rd and Final ODI between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose to ninth place in the latest Women’s ODI Player Rankings, released on Tuesday, after her exploits in the final game of the home series against New Zealand.

Kaur had dropped three places after the first two games, but a crucial knock of 59 not out in 63 balls pushed her up the batting rankings. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained in fourth place after the 2-1 series win against the White Ferns.

Mandhana’s century pushed her rating points up to 728 but she remains behind Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Wolvaardt and Nat Sciver-Brunt in the order. Deepti Sharma too attained a career-best rating of 703 to retain the second spot in the bowlers’ ranking, behind Sophie Ecclestone.

Yastika Bhatia moved up from 48th to 45th, while New Zealand’s Brooke Halliday and Georgia Plimmer also found improvements.

India is placed third in the ICC Women’s Championship standings after the series win over New Zealand with 25 points from 15 matches while New Zealand is sixth with 20 from 21. Australia and England are at the top with 28 points each, from 18 and 21 matches, respectively.

Related Topics

ICC Rankings /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Smriti Mandhana /

Deepti Sharma /

Yastika Bhatia

