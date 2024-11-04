ICC announces Women’s FTP for 2025-29: Zimbabwe added as eleventh member; each team to play four series home and away

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the women’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period 2025-2029 which will see almost 400 matches played among 11 teams.

There is a substantial increase in the number of matches in comparison to the previous cycle (2022-2025), with Zimbabwe added to the 10 competing in the ongoing third edition.

In all, 132 ODIs will be played in 44 series of three matches each, to decide the line-up for the 2029 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The new FTP will also see an ICC event each year with the inaugural six-team Champions Trophy scheduled for 2027, apart from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 in India and the T20 World Cup in 2026 (UK) and 2028 (host yet to be announced).

The Women’s Championship will see all teams competing against eight other teams like in the ongoing edition, four series at home and four away. Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, England will host India and New Zealand for such a three-team T20I tournament while Ireland will host Pakistan and the West Indies. Sri Lanka and the West Indies are among other Members scheduled to host tri-series, in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

“We are delighted to announce the new Women’s FTP. The ODIs within the Women’s Championship will continue to provide both context and a pathway to the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2029. We are pleased that the new edition of the IWC has expanded and will include Zimbabwe as an eleventh team,” said Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager of Cricket.

“It is heartening that Member Boards are keen to play across formats, and also that they have planned tri-series to prepare for ICC events. The effort made by the Members to provide a balanced and contextual calendar will further elevate the women’s game. We thank Member Boards for their commitment and collaboration in finalizing the FTP,” he added.