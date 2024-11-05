MotoGP 2024: Barcelona announced as season finale host with Martin, Bagnaia fighting for championship

MotoGP on Tuesday confirmed that Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the season finale from November 15 to 17. The Grand Prix will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia.
The event was originally supposed to be held in Valencia before being cancelled due to catastrophic flooding in the region.
Two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati trails Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin by 24 points. Italian rider Bagnaia reduced his Spanish opponent’s lead by winning last week’s Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang.
Martin has 485 points while Bagnaia is on 461. The Spaniard can seal the title by winning the sprint on November 16.
