Hockey India League, Women’s Auction 2024-25 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players

Over 300 players were in contention for 86 slots during the Women’s Hockey League (HIL) 2024-25 auction, held on October 15 in New Delhi.

The auction featured over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players.

The maiden edition of the women’s tournament will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams owned by Resolute Sports and BC Jindal Group to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.

The four teams are Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana), Shrachi Rahr Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY INDIA LEAGUE SEASON 11 AUCTION LIVE UPDATES

Base price categories

Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves. The breakdown is as follow:

PLAYERS SOLD (DF - Defender, MD - Midfielder, FW - Forward, GK - Goalkeeper, BP - Base Price) Ishika Chaudhary - DF - 16L - Odisha Warriors Vandana Katariya - FW - 10.5L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Udita - DF - 32L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Sunelita Toppo - FW - 24L - Delhi SG Pipers Sangita Kumari - FW - 22L - Delhi SG Pipers Lalremsiami - FW - 25L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Salima Tete - MD - 20L - Soorma Hockey Club Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke - MD - 21L - Soorma Hockey Club Neha Goyal - MD - 10L - Odisha Warriors Manisha Chaudhan - MD - 12.5L - Delhi SG Pipers Sharmila Devi - FW - 10L - Soorma Hockey Club Savita Punia - GK - 20L - Soorma Hockey Club Nikki Pradhan - DF - 12L - Soorma Hockey Club Navneet Kaur - FW - 19L - Delhi SG Pipers Bichu Devi Kharibam - GK - 16L - Delhi SG Pipers Beauty Dung Dung - FW - 12.5L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Deepika - FW - 20L -Delhi SG Pipers Jyoti - DF - 16L - Soorma Hockey Club Jocelyn Bartram (AUS) - GK - 15L - Odisha Warriors Elodie Picard (BEL) - GK - 10L - Delhi SG Pipers Ambre Ballenghien (BEL) - FW - 14L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Charlotte Englebert (BEL) - FW - 16L - Soorma Hockey Club Kathryn Mullan (IRE) - FW - 10L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Charlotte Stapenhorst (GER) - FW - 16L - Soorma Hockey Club Freeke Georgette Marie (NED) - FW - 10L - Odisha Warriors Mumtaz Khan - FW - 11L - Delhi SG Pipers Annu - FW - 10L - Odisha Warriors Claire Colwil (AUS) - DF - 13L - Odisha Warriors Upton Roisin (IRE) - DF - 10L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Elena Neill (IRE) - DF - 10L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Emma Puvrez (BEL) - DF - 10L - Delhi SG Pipers Marina Lalramnghaki - DF - 10L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Mahima Choudhary - DF - 10L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Deep Grace Ekka - DF - 10L - Odisha Warriors Yibbi Jansen (NED) - MD - 29L - Odisha Warriors Nike Lorenz (GER) - MD - 11L - Soorma Hockey Club Sarah Hawkshaw (IRE) - MD -10L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Maria Verschoor (NED) - MD - 10L - Soorma Hockey Club Xan Gerdien De Waard (NED) - MD - 10L - Delhi SG Pipers Kaitlin Jaye Nobbs (AUS) - MD - 10L - Odisha Warriors Eva Roma Maria De Goede (NED) - MD - 10L - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers