Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse

The Hockey India League (HIL) women’s auction for the 2024-25 season was held in Delhi on October 15. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Delhi SG Pipers.

Delhi SG Pipers (women) Full Squad Defenders: Emma Puvrez (Rs 10 lakh) Midfielders: Manisha Chauhan (Rs 12.5 lakh), Xan Gerdien De Waard (Rs 10 lakh) Forwards: Sunelita Toppo (Rs 24 lakh), Sangita Kumari (Rs 22 lakh), Navneet Kaur (Rs 19 lakh), Deepika (Rs 20 lakh), Mumtaz Khan (Rs 10 lakh) Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam (Rs 16 lakh), Elodie Picard (Rs 10 lakh) Squad strength: 10 Overseas players: 3 Purse remaining: Rs 45.5 lakh