Indian skipper Salima Tete will play for Soorma Hockey Club in women’s Hockey India League 2024-25.
Soorma Hockey Club, the Haryana franchise owned by JSW Sports, bought the 22-year-old midfielder for Rs 20 lakh.
The auction featured over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.
More to follow....
Latest on Sportstar
- Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
- Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more
- Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana), women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
- Odisha Warriors, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
- Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Salima Tete goes to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 20 lakh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE