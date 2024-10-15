Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Salima Tete goes to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 20 lakh

Indian skipper Salima Tete will play for Soorma Hockey Club in women’s Hockey India League 2024-25.

Soorma Hockey Club, the Haryana franchise owned by JSW Sports, bought the 22-year-old midfielder for Rs 20 lakh.

The auction featured over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.

More to follow....