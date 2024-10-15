Indian defender Udita will play for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 after being picked for Rs 32 lakh during the players’ auction in Delhi on Tuesday.
The auction featured over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.
More to follow....
Latest on Sportstar
- Hockey India League Women’s Auction 2024-25: Vandana Katariya bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 10.5 lakh
- Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more
- Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Udita goes to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh
- Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
- PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Pakistan chooses to bat after winning toss
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE