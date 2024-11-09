 />
Brighton vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: BHA 0-1 MCI; Haaland scores to take the lead

BHA vs MCI LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Amex Stadium.

Updated : Nov 09, 2024 23:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during the warm-up before the match against Brighton.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during the warm-up before the match against Brighton. | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during the warm-up before the match against Brighton. | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Amex Stadium.

LINEUPS

Brighton: Verbuggen (gk), Veltman, Van Hecke, Julio, Estupinan, Adingra, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck

Manchester City: Ederson (gk), Lewis, Walker, Simpson Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Savinho, Foden, Gundogan, Nunes, Haaland

LIVE UPDATES

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 9 at the Amex Stadium.
Where to watch the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

