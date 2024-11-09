Brighton vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: BHA 0-1 MCI; Haaland scores to take the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton: Verbuggen (gk), Veltman, Van Hecke, Julio, Estupinan, Adingra, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck

Manchester City: Ederson (gk), Lewis, Walker, Simpson Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Savinho, Foden, Gundogan, Nunes, Haaland

When will the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?

The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 9 at the Amex Stadium.

Where to watch the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match?

The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.