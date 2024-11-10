 />
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: McSweeney set to open against India in 1st Test, Inglis included in Australia squad

While McSweeney led Australia A to consecutive victories against India A, Inglis will be captaining the ODI side against Pakistan on Sunday and hope to clinch the series by winning the decider.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 07:29 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis.
Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis have been included in Australia’s Test squad ahead of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Sunday.

Moreover, the country’s cricketing body added that McSweeney is set to make his Test debut and open in the first match scheduled to be held in Perth from November 22 onwards.

Ever since David Warner hung his boots in January, there hasn’t been a consistent opener to partner Usman Khawaja at the top. McSweeney, with his recent exploits against India A, would hope to make that position his own.

“Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket,” said Australia’s national selection panel chairperson George Bailey.

“His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level.

“Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad,” Bailey added, according to CA.

While McSweeney led Australia A to consecutive victories against India A, Inglis will be captaining the ODI side against Pakistan on Sunday and hope to clinch the series by winning the decider.

CA also announced that Australia’s squad for the first Test will assemble in Perth on November 17 and that Inglis’ immediate presence is doubtful since he is set to captain the side in the three-match T20 series against Pakistan. This series will end on November 18.

Australia Squad for First Test match in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

