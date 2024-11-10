 />
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan wins first ODI series in Australia in 22 years

Saim Ayub hit 42 and Abdullah Shafique 37 as Pakistan raced to a commanding eight-wicket victory and its first one-day series win in Australia for 22 years on Sunday.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 14:46 IST , Perth - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aided by high-quality bowling from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (in pic) and Haris Rauf, ensured Pakistan a first ODI series win in Australia since 2002. | Photo Credit: AP
Aided by high-quality bowling from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (in pic) and Haris Rauf, ensured Pakistan a first ODI series win in Australia since 2002. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan thoroughly punished Australia for resting its top players in the one-day international series decider at Perth Stadium on Sunday, cruising to an eight-wicket win in the third and final game after a sublime display of seam bowling.

Securing its first ODI series victory in Australia since 2002, an unchanged Pakistan restricted the hosts to 140 from 31.5 overs before mowing down the total by scoring 143-2 in 26.5 overs.

“It was a great feeling for us as a country, as a nation,” said fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. “Everyone is so excited.”

Underscoring the diminished standing of the 50-over format, Australia chose to rest its red-ball players for the decider as preparations ramp up for a blockbuster five-Test series against India beginning Nov. 22.

The tourists, who suffered a narrow loss in the opener before bouncing back with a nine-wicket thumping on Friday, won the toss and elected to field.

AS IT HAPPENED | AUS vs PAK, 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS

Fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah led the way, picking up three wickets apiece during a showcase of swing and pace which accounted for Jake Fraser-McGurk (seven) and Aaron Hardie (12) in the first powerplay.

Josh Inglis, in his captaincy debut, departed for seven after skying Naseem to keeper Mohammad Rizwan in the 11th over and opener Matt Short (22) soon followed, caught at square-leg attempting to pull in-form quick Haris Rauf (2-24).

It went from bad to worse for the hosts when 21-year-old Cooper Connolly was forced to retire hurt on seven with a suspected fracture to his left hand after copping a nasty blow from seamer Mohammad Hasnain.

A jubilant Rauf found the edge of Glenn Maxwell on zero, leaving Australia reeling at 79-5.

No spin was used as the Pakistan seamers maintained the pressure and mopped up the tail. Sean Abbott top-scored with 30.

In reply, Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37), fresh off half-centuries, played with fluency and controlled aggression during an 84-run opening stand.

Local speedster Lance Morris (2-24) sent both set batsmen packing in the 18th over to give the Perth crowd something to cheer about, leaving Rizwan (30 not out) and Babar Azam (28 not out) to seal the result.

“Our whole batting lineup really didn’t get going at all throughout the series,” Inglis told reporters.

Pakistan rounds out its tour Down Under with three Twenty20 internationals starting in Brisbane on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Australia

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

