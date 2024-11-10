PCB confirms mail from ICC on India’s unwillingness to tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Sunday that India had informed the International Cricket Council about its unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled in February-March next year.

“The PCB has received an e-mail from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” PCB said in a statement.

“The PCB has forwarded that e-mail to the Government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance,” said a PCB spokesperson.

PCB made no further comments on the ICC e-mail but its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi had said on Friday that Pakistan would unveil its policy when it gets something in writing from the ICC.

The BCCI had earlier intimated to the global cricket body about India’s inability to travel to the neighbouring nation, leaving the PCB with no option but to organise the Champions Trophy in the ‘Hybrid Model’.

Naqvi had also said that the ‘Hybrid Model’ was unacceptable to Pakistan.

India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008 when it last came for the Asia Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy. Pakistan has toured India for a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the 50-over World Cup last year.