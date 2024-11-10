 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB confirms mail from ICC on India’s unwillingness to tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2024

PCB made no further comments on the ICC e-mail but its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi had said on Friday that Pakistan would unveil its policy when it gets something in writing from the ICC.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 21:08 IST , Lahore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008.
FILE PHOTO: India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Sunday that India had informed the International Cricket Council about its unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled in February-March next year.

“The PCB has received an e-mail from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” PCB said in a statement.

“The PCB has forwarded that e-mail to the Government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance,” said a PCB spokesperson.

PCB made no further comments on the ICC e-mail but its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi had said on Friday that Pakistan would unveil its policy when it gets something in writing from the ICC.

The BCCI had earlier intimated to the global cricket body about India’s inability to travel to the neighbouring nation, leaving the PCB with no option but to organise the Champions Trophy in the ‘Hybrid Model’.

Naqvi had also said that the ‘Hybrid Model’ was unacceptable to Pakistan.

Also read | Pakistan wins first ODI series in Australia in 22 years

India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008 when it last came for the Asia Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy. Pakistan has toured India for a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the 50-over World Cup last year.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board /

BCCI /

ICC Champions Trophy /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 57/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 68/5 (13), needs 41 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bruno Fernandes felicitated for 250th match for Man United, scores against Leicester City in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024, Day 6: Aravindh Chithambaram beats Arjun Erigaisi to open up title race
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB confirms mail from ICC on India’s unwillingness to tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2024
    PTI
  3. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 68/5 (13), needs 41 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 57/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK: Pakistan wins first ODI series in Australia in 22 years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 57/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 68/5 (13), needs 41 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bruno Fernandes felicitated for 250th match for Man United, scores against Leicester City in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024, Day 6: Aravindh Chithambaram beats Arjun Erigaisi to open up title race
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment