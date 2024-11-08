 />
Man Utd first-team coach Fletcher banned for three games for confronting referee

The former United midfielder was also fined 7,500 pounds (USD 9,705.75) for his protests when Brentford scored the opener at the stroke of halftime to go 1-0 up.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 22:38 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
United's then manager Erik ten Hag (not in picture) and assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy (right) received yellow cards for their protests but Fletcher (left) went one step further and confronted the match officials at half-time near the tunnel.
United's then manager Erik ten Hag (not in picture) and assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy (right) received yellow cards for their protests but Fletcher (left) went one step further and confronted the match officials at half-time near the tunnel.
infoIcon

United’s then manager Erik ten Hag (not in picture) and assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy (right) received yellow cards for their protests but Fletcher (left) went one step further and confronted the match officials at half-time near the tunnel. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United first-team coach Darren Fletcher has been given a three-match extended touchline ban for confronting the match officials during last month’s 2-1 win at home against Brentford, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

The former United midfielder was also fined 7,500 pounds (USD 9,705.75) for his protests when Brentford scored the opener at the stroke of halftime to go 1-0 up.

United protested when Ethan Pinnock scored when the home team were reduced to 10 men after referee Sam Barrott instructed Matthijs de Ligt to go to the touchline to stem the bleeding from a gash on his head.

ALSO READ: Manchester United players want Van Nistelrooy to stay on, says Onana

United’s then manager Erik ten Hag and assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy received yellow cards for their protests but Fletcher went one step further and confronted the match officials at half-time near the tunnel.

“The coach acted in an improper and/or confrontational manner and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official and the referee and/or assistant referees,” the FA said in a statement.

Fletcher admitted to the charge of misconduct but denied that he had been abusive. However, the regulatory commission said it had proof of his actions and imposed the sanctions.

