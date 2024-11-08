Manchester United players want Van Nistelrooy to stay on, says Onana

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy’s future at Manchester United is up in the air ahead of the arrival of Ruben Amorim but goalkeeper Andre Onana said the players are keen for the Dutch coach to remain with the club.

Van Nistelrooy stepped into the role following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and is unbeaten in his three games in charge, guiding United to a 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday - its first win in Europe in over a year.

A former United striker, Van Nistelrooy has said he would like to remain part of the club’s restructured management team after his interim stint ends on Sunday with a Premier League home game against Leicester City.

Asked if United’s players wanted the same, Onana told TNT Sports: “100%. He’s a very good guy, a very good coach.

“He has so much experience and he advises us a lot.

“It’s fantastic what he’s doing and the players are happy. But at the end of the day, it’s not something we can decide. The club make the decision and we have to accept it.”

Van Nistelrooy said his sole focus was preparing the team for his last game in charge.

“I’m only busy with one thing in my mind,” he said.

“I want my last game as an interim, I want to prepare it as good as I can and give the players everything they need to get the best performance out of them ... And other than that, I don’t look too far ahead, to be really honest.”