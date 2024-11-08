 />
Mexico’s most-capped footballer, Andres Guardado, set to retire at end of season

Guardado, 38, appeared at five World Cups and helped Mexico win the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 08:46 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s Andres Guardado walks off the pitch after playing his last game with the national team.
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Andres Guardado walks off the pitch after playing his last game with the national team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s Andres Guardado walks off the pitch after playing his last game with the national team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mexico’s most-capped player Andres Guardado said on Thursday he is retiring from football at the end of the season, which could come as early as Sunday if the former Valencia player fails to help Leon reach the Mexican top flight’s postseason playoffs.

Guardado, 38, appeared at five World Cups and helped Mexico win the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

He won the last of his 182 caps in last month’s friendly against the U.S., where he was given an emotional farewell after being substituted in the first half.

READ | Conference League: Chelsea defeats FC Noah 8-0 to stay top

“I’m here, on the field of the Leon stadium, where I wanted to make public my decision to leave soccer after 19 years and to end my career as a professional player at the end of this season,” he said in a live broadcast on Instagram.

Guadalajara-born Guardado, who also played for PSV Eindhoven, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis, said he would play on until Leon’s involvement in the Apertura tournament comes to an end.

Leon is bidding for a spot in Mexico’s ‘Play-In’ to determine which sides join the top six in the postseason.

“We are still with a slight hope of playing in the Play-In, let’s hope it happens, but if it doesn’t Sunday will be my last game as a professional,” he added.

“I leave grateful and very proud of everything I was able to achieve, of having fulfilled my dream.”

Guardado began his career at Atlas before moving to Deportivo La Coruna in Spain. He helped Real Betis win the Copa del Rey in 2022 and was part of the PSV Eindhoven side which won back-to-back Dutch titles from 2014-2016.

Guardado said he planned to be involved in soccer after he hangs up his boots, with local media reporting he will join Javier Aguirre’s coaching staff in the national team.

Andres Guardado /

Valencia /

CONCACAF /

Mexico

