Conference League: Chelsea defeats FC Noah 8-0 to stay top

Chelsea demolished Armenian side FC Noah as it showed little mercy by handing out an 8-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to remain top of the Conference League standings, with Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku both scoring twice.

The home crowd only had to wait until the 12th minute for the opening goal when Tosin Adarabioyo headed in a corner kick before the second came a minute later with Marc Guiu intercepting a poor defensive pass before slotting home.

Another headed goal from a corner came through Alex Disasi after 18 minutes and in the 21st Portuguese Felix gathered a pass from Enzo Fernandez and slipped his shot under the keeper.

Mykhailo Mudryk curled a beautiful shot into the top corner six minutes before the break to make it five, and Felix netted his second two minutes later.

After six goals in the opening half, Chelsea took its foot off the gas but Frenchman Nkunku did manage a brace, knocking in a rebound after his initial shot was saved in the 69th minute and then converting a penalty seven minutes later.

Chelsea has nine points after three games and lead the table thanks to its superior goal difference over a chasing pack of five other teams who also have a perfect record.