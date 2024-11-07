 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AC Milan injury news: Alvaro Morata a doubt for Cagliari clash after head injury during training

According to reports, Morata, who scored in Milan’s stunning 3-1 Champions League win at Real Madrid on Tuesday, was hurt during a battle for the ball with defender Strahinja Pavlovic during training.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 22:20 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: Alvaro Morata has scored three times for AC Milan since returning to Serie A this summer after winning Euro 2024 with Spain.
File photo: Alvaro Morata has scored three times for AC Milan since returning to Serie A this summer after winning Euro 2024 with Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: Alvaro Morata has scored three times for AC Milan since returning to Serie A this summer after winning Euro 2024 with Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alvaro Morata could miss AC Milan’s Serie A match at Cagliari this weekend after his club said on Thursday that he had been hospitalised after hurting his head during training.

“Following a clash this morning in training Morata suffered serious cranial trauma,” Milan said in a statement.

“He was rushed to hospital where an MRI scan was negative. Alavaro is feeling better and will stay in hospital under observation,” it added.

ALSO READ | Champions League 2024-25: Arteta frustrated by two penalty decisions after Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan

Italian media report that Morata, who scored in Milan’s stunning 3-1 Champions League win at Real Madrid on Tuesday, was hurt during a battle for the ball with defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

Morata has scored three times for Milan since returning to Serie A this summer after winning Euro 2024 with Spain.

Milan is seventh in Italy’s top flight and eight points behind league leaders Napoli ahead of Saturday’s match at Cagliari, albeit with a game in hand.

Related stories

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Alvaro Morata /

Cagliari /

Serie A 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AC Milan injury news: Alvaro Morata a doubt for Cagliari clash after head injury during training
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar help Kerala seize control against Uttar Pradesh on Day 2
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants 35-22, Dabang Delhi K.C. defeats Bengal Warriorz 33-30
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Alba scores brace as Hyderabad FC beats Kerala Blasters
    Stan Rayan
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Grealish called up for England; Maddison misses out in Carsley’s final squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AC Milan injury news: Alvaro Morata a doubt for Cagliari clash after head injury during training
    AFP
  2. Man City’s Ortega receives first Germany call-up for Nations League games
    AFP
  3. French minister slams PSG’s ‘Free Palestine’ banner as France vs Israel Paris game approaches
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Marquinhos laments PSG’s inefficiency after 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid
    AP
  5. Simone Inzaghi: We had a great performance, zero goals conceded to Arsenal and City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AC Milan injury news: Alvaro Morata a doubt for Cagliari clash after head injury during training
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar help Kerala seize control against Uttar Pradesh on Day 2
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants 35-22, Dabang Delhi K.C. defeats Bengal Warriorz 33-30
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Alba scores brace as Hyderabad FC beats Kerala Blasters
    Stan Rayan
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Grealish called up for England; Maddison misses out in Carsley’s final squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment