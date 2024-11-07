Man City’s Ortega receives first Germany call-up for Nations League games

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has been called up to Germany for the first time, after coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday named his Nations League squad.

The 32-year-old was called up alongside Stuttgart’s Alexander Nuebel and Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann as goalkeepers in the 23-man squad.

Germany’s number one goalkeeper, Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, is still out with a serious knee injury.

Borussia Dortmund midfield duo Julian Brandt and Felix Nmecha have also been recalled to the squad.

Brandt has not played for Germany since November last year while Nmecha received his one international cap under former coach Hansi Flick in March 2023.

Germany hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on November 16 and play away against Hungary in Budapest three days later.

The Germans have already qualified for the Nations League quarter finals with three wins and a draw this campaign.

“After reaching the quarter-finals early, we want to win our Nations League group - if possible in front of our fans at the home game in Freiburg,” Nagelsmann said on Thursday.

In addition to Ter Stegen, Nagelsmann is also missing several players due to injury.

READ | Barcelona’s Flick lauds players’ focus after victory over Red Star

West Ham forward Niclas Fuellkrug, Stuttgart’s Jamie Leweling, Bayern midfielder Aleksander Pavlovic and winger Leroy Sane, Dortmund defender David Raum and RB Leipzig’s David Raum are all absent.

“We have a strong squad, even if we have to restructure in some positions due to injuries,” added Nagelsmann.

“Leroy Sane needs more match practice and rhythm after his break. Felix Nmecha has stabilized at BVB and, like Julian Brandt, is back after recent good performances.”

According to German media reports on Thursday, 18-year-old midfielder Paul Wanner rejected a call-up for the matches, preferring to stay with the under-21s.

Wanner, who is on loan at Heidenheim from Bayern Munich, is eligible for both Austria and Germany. Wanner is yet to declare whether he will play for Austria or Germany at senior level.