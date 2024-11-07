 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League 2024-25: Arteta frustrated by two penalty decisions after Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday was “very, very difficult to accept” after two penalty decisions went against his team.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 09:33 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Arteta felt his team should have got more from what he said was “by far the best (match) that we played in the last few years” in Europe.
Arteta felt his team should have got more from what he said was “by far the best (match) that we played in the last few years” in Europe. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Arteta felt his team should have got more from what he said was “by far the best (match) that we played in the last few years” in Europe. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday was “very, very difficult to accept” after two penalty decisions went against his team.

The only goal of the game came just before halftime after Inter was awarded a penalty when a free kick into the area skimmed off Mehdi Taremi and onto Mikel Merino’s outstretched arm, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted from the spot.

Merino had a penalty appeal of his own rejected earlier in the match – after being checked by the video assistant referee – when he appeared to be punched in the head by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer as they both went for a cross.

READ | Champions League 2024-25: Calhanoglu penalty helps Inter clinch narrow 1-0 win over Arsenal

“Well, I don’t understand, it’s just a deflection,” Arteta said on the penalty that was awarded against Merino.

“There is no danger all, you can not react because the ball is very close. But OK, they decide there is a penalty. But then if that’s a penalty, the one on Mikel Merino, you know, when he punches in the head, it has to be 1,000% a penalty. And these are the margins in this game and very, very difficult to accept.”

Çalhanoğlu’s penalty was the first goal conceded by Arsenal in the Champions League this season.

And Arteta felt his team should have got more from what he said was “by far the best (match) that we played in the last few years” in Europe.

Arsenal pushed hard for the equalizer but the Inter defense withstood wave after wave of attack.

“(I’m) extremely frustrated as well because there are two decisions that at the end marks the result and the course of the game,” Arteta said.

Related Topics

Mikel Arteta /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Inter Milan /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Arteta frustrated by two penalty decisions after Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan
    AP
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A 152/8; Jurel scores fifty vs AUS A
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: TM 325/7 vs Assam; Mumbai in control vs Odisha after Shreyas Iyer’s 150
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Barcelona’s Flick lauds players’ focus after victory over Red Star
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Luis Enrique blames PSG’s loss to Atletico on bad luck
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Arteta frustrated by two penalty decisions after Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan
    AP
  2. Champions League 2024-25: Barcelona’s Flick lauds players’ focus after victory over Red Star
    Reuters
  3. Champions League 2024-25: Luis Enrique blames PSG’s loss to Atletico on bad luck
    Reuters
  4. Europa League: Richarlison, Moore out of Spurs squad against Galatasaray due to injury
    Reuters
  5. West Ham’s Kudus fined and banned for additional two matches for misconduct
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Arteta frustrated by two penalty decisions after Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan
    AP
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A 152/8; Jurel scores fifty vs AUS A
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: TM 325/7 vs Assam; Mumbai in control vs Odisha after Shreyas Iyer’s 150
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Barcelona’s Flick lauds players’ focus after victory over Red Star
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Luis Enrique blames PSG’s loss to Atletico on bad luck
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment