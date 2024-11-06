 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

West Ham’s Kudus fined and banned for additional two matches for misconduct

West Ham was also fined 30,000 pounds for failing to ensure their players did not behave in a provocative and/or violent manner.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 23:47 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England.
Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus’s ban has been extended to five matches and he has been fined 60,000 pounds ($77,286) for violent conduct in last month’s Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, the FA said on Wednesday.

Kudus was already serving an automatic three-match ban after receiving a red card against Spurs, which ruled him out of the Hammers’ 2-1 home win over Manchester United and their 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, as well as Saturday’s home match against Everton.

He was found guilty of violent conduct by an independent Regulatory Commission and will now also miss their league matches against Newcastle United on November 25 and Arsenal on November 30.

Kudus sparked a heated altercation between players in the 82nd minute of West Ham’s 4-1 defeat at Tottenham on October 19 when he fouled Spurs defender Micky van de Ven. Kudus first pushed Van de Ven in the face before doing the same to Pape Matar Sarr.

ALSO READ: Another Valencia game postponed in Spanish league following deadly floods in Spain

Referee Andy Madley upgraded Kudus’s initial yellow card to a red after VAR check, citing violent conduct, which triggered an automatic three-match suspension.

In its written reasons, the independent regulatory commission said the 24-year-old Ghana international had apologised to the panel and said he was “deeply embarrassed” by his actions.

West Ham was also fined 30,000 pounds for failing to ensure their players did not behave in a provocative and/or violent manner. The London club admitted to the charge. Spurs was fined 20,000 pounds in October, in relation to the same incident.

“Whilst the Club is disappointed with the outcome, it respects the process that has been undertaken,” West Ham said in a statement.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Another Valencia game postponed in La Liga following deadly floods in Spain
    AP
  3. West Ham’s Kudus fined and banned for additional two matches for misconduct
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 6: Kiran George triumphs over Nguyen Hai Dang in Korea Masters opening round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxer Imane Khelif takes legal action over gender reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. West Ham’s Kudus fined and banned for additional two matches for misconduct
    Reuters
  2. Another Valencia game postponed in La Liga following deadly floods in Spain
    AP
  3. Neymar expected to miss further two weeks with injury, increasing speculation over Al-Hilal future
    AP
  4. Van Nistelrooy says he hasn’t spoken yet with new Man Utd boss Amorim
    AFP
  5. Chelsea team news for Europa Conference League: Palmer, Sancho set to miss FC Noah clash, says Maresca
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Another Valencia game postponed in La Liga following deadly floods in Spain
    AP
  3. West Ham’s Kudus fined and banned for additional two matches for misconduct
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 6: Kiran George triumphs over Nguyen Hai Dang in Korea Masters opening round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxer Imane Khelif takes legal action over gender reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment