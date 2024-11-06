 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Van Nistelrooy says he hasn’t spoken yet with new Man Utd boss Amorim

Van Nistelrooy, put in temporary charge at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag was sacked last week, has overseen a 5-2 win against Leicester in the League Cup and a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 21:58 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy attends a training session.
Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy attends a training session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy attends a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he has not yet spoken with incoming manager Ruben Amorim over his future at the club as he seeks to kickstart their Europa League campaign.

Former star striker Van Nistelrooy, put in temporary charge at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag was sacked last week, has overseen a 5-2 win against Leicester in the League Cup and a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

United, which faces Greek side PAOK on Thursday, has got off to a sluggish start in Europe, drawing all three of its matches so far.

Van Nistelrooy was asked on Wednesday whether he had spoken to Amorim, who masterminded a 4-1 win for Sporting against Manchester City in Lisbon on Tuesday.

“No, I didn’t have contact so far, there are no changes in that,” he said, adding that he did not know when he would speak to the Portuguese manager, who takes charge at United on November 11.

ALOS READ: La Liga - Real Madrid’s Tchouameni out with sprained ankle

The Dutchman has previously expressed a desire to stay at Old Trafford, but he said he was unsure about his own future.

“It’s difficult to comment on that now, I am waiting for conversations to take place,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“In the meantime, obviously, there’s one thing that’s the most important for this football club now, which is getting the work done on a daily basis and in the game coming up tomorrow in Europe.

“It’s a European night at Old Trafford against the Greek champions, second in the league currently. I honestly have to say that I feel the responsibility to do well over the next week, and that is my job. I am focused on that.

“I welcome Ruben, I am happy to help him, and that is the situation for the moment”.

Defender Leny Yoro took part in team training for the first time in three months on Wednesday as he steps up his return from a foot injury.

The 18-year-old, yet to make his competitive debut for United, joined United from Lille in July for a fee that could rise to 70 million euros ($75 million), but he sustained a metatarsal injury in a pre-season match and required surgery.

“He’s been managed very well after his injury in pre-season, obviously it was going to be a long one, and it’s a big moment for him,” said Van Nistelrooy.

Related Topics

Ruud van Nistelrooy /

Ruben Amorim /

Leny Yoro /

PAOK /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Telugu Titans leads vs Tamil Thalaivas at half time; U Mumba snatches thrilling win vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Van Nistelrooy says he hasn’t spoken yet with new Man Utd boss Amorim
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Real Madrid’s Tchouameni out with sprained ankle
    Reuters
  4. AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Shanto, Mehidy keep Bangladesh on track in 236-run chase against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Son of ex-global athletics chief Diack to face new trial
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Van Nistelrooy says he hasn’t spoken yet with new Man Utd boss Amorim
    AFP
  2. Chelsea team news for Europa Conference League: Palmer, Sancho set to miss FC Noah clash, says Maresca
    Reuters
  3. Brazilian police investigate fans after pig’s head thrown onto the field during a football match
    AP
  4. Champions League 2024-25: I love the way PSG play, says Simeone ahead of Atletico’s first clash with Paris St Germain
    Reuters
  5. The important thing is how we finish the season, says Flick after Barcelona’s strong start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Telugu Titans leads vs Tamil Thalaivas at half time; U Mumba snatches thrilling win vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Van Nistelrooy says he hasn’t spoken yet with new Man Utd boss Amorim
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Real Madrid’s Tchouameni out with sprained ankle
    Reuters
  4. AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Shanto, Mehidy keep Bangladesh on track in 236-run chase against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Son of ex-global athletics chief Diack to face new trial
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment