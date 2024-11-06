 />
Chelsea team news for Europa Conference League: Palmer, Sancho set to miss FC Noah clash, says Maresca

Palmer, who is not registered for the Conference League group stage, missed training after sustaining a knock from a challenge by Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 21:26 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during training at Cobham Training Centre on Wednesday.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during training at Cobham Training Centre on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during training at Cobham Training Centre on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Midfielder Cole Palmer and forward Jadon Sancho will both miss Chelsea’s Conference League home clash with Armenian side FC Noah on Thursday, manager Enzo Maresca said adding that he is hopeful the duo will play against Arsenal at the weekend.

Chelsea’s top scorer Palmer, who is not registered for the Conference League group stage, missed training after sustaining a knock from a challenge by Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Reece James, who has recently returned from injury, might also be rested on Thursday. Maresca confirmed a fully fit squad of 25 players otherwise, noting he will rotate players to manage their workload.

READ | Champions League: Odegaard back in contention but Arsenal without Rice for Inter game

“Cole didn’t train yesterday. We will see today if he is able to train with us,” Maresca told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked if it would be a risk to play the 22-year-old in the Premier League on Sunday, the Italian coach said: “Yeah, for sure. He didn’t train the last two days. We’ll see. The tackle was not a normal one. Hopefully, he can be back.

“Jadon is also out tomorrow, with illness. He is recovering from that, but he also had a knock in a session. We will see if he can be available for Sunday’s game, otherwise it will be after the international break for him.”

Chelsea leads the European third-tier Conference League standings, having comfortably defeated Gent at home (4-2) and Panathinaikos away (4-1), while Noah has won one match and lost one.

Armenian club Noah, founded in 2017, is fourth in its domestic league having won seven of its 10 games. Chelsea is fourth in the Premier League standings, level on 18 points with Arsenal, which trails in fifth on goal difference. 

