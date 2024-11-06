 />
WTA Finals 2024: Zheng beats Paolini, marches into semifinals

Zheng, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, became the second Chinese woman to reach the last four of the WTA Finals after Li Na.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 21:11 IST , RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates her win against Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the group stage during the WTA Finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.
| Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR WTA
infoIcon

China’s Qinwen Zheng celebrates her win against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the group stage during the WTA Finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR WTA

China’s Zheng Qinwen reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh after claiming an impressive 6-1, 6-1 win over Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday.

In her WTA Finals debut, the 22-year-old became the youngest player to reach the semifinals since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Seventh seed Zheng fired 12 aces in a dominant performance, recording her 30th win from 34 matches played since Wimbledon.

“It’s one of the best performances I had during this year,” she said on court.

“Really good percentage of first serves. I enjoyed a lot tonight to play here.”

Zheng won 77 per cent of her first-serve points as she became the second Chinese woman to reach the last four of the WTA Finals after Li Na.

“(This was) almost 11 years ago. I’m proud I could make it,” Zheng said.

“I didn’t know what would happen when I came here because it’s my first time. I just told myself to enjoy. Especially because I’m in a really difficult group. Thanks to all the fans who came to watch me tonight. Thanks for all your support.”

The Paris Olympics champion finishes second in the purple round-robin group behind top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who secured her semifinal berth by beating Paolini 6-3, 7-5 on Monday to stay unbeaten.

The world number one faces fifth seed Elena Rybakina in her final group match later on Wednesday.

