Ivanisevic says he needed a U-turn after leaving Djokovic’s team

The Croatian helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March and on Friday was hired to coach world number five Rybakina for the 2025 season.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 11:52 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Goran Ivanisevic helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March.
File Photo: Goran Ivanisevic helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Goran Ivanisevic helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March. | Photo Credit: AP

Goran Ivanisevic said he never envisioned himself coaching on the WTA Tour but decided to join up with 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because he “needed a U-turn” after parting ways with Novak Djokovic.

The Croatian helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March and on Friday was hired to coach world number five Rybakina for the 2025 season.

Ivanisevic, who also won Wimbledon in 2001 as a player, has previously coached only male players, including Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic.

“I know that many people found it odd and that people were surprised by our collaboration, but not me – I needed a U-turn after Novak,” the 53-year-old told the Tennis Majors website in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I won everything with Novak, so I am extremely looking forward to this new challenge. Honestly, during my time on the ATP Tour, I never pictured myself on the women’s tour, but I don’t see myself in men’s tennis at the moment.”

Rybakina won titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart in the first half of 2024 but then missed several tournaments due to illness and injury.

The Kazakh has lost her opening two matches at the ongoing WTA Finals in Riyadh.

