Boxer Imane Khelif takes legal action over gender reports

The gender controversy ignited at the Paris Games in August when Khelif defeated Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her opening bout.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 23:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight boxing at the Olympics, holds her medal upon her arrival at the airport in Algiers, Algeria August 12, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight boxing at the Olympics, holds her medal upon her arrival at the airport in Algiers, Algeria August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight boxing at the Olympics, holds her medal upon her arrival at the airport in Algiers, Algeria August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who defied a row over her gender eligibility to win Olympic gold, is taking legal action over media reports about leaked medical records, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

Reports published in France this week claimed Khelif, 25, has XY, or male, chromosomes.

The gender controversy ignited at the Paris Games in August when Khelif defeated Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her opening bout, the Italian reduced to tears and abandoning the fight after suffering a badly hurt nose.

It led to a row that attracted comments from politicians and personalities ranging from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling.

“We understand that Imane Khelif has taken legal action against individuals who commented on her situation during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is also preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting,” the IOC said in a statement.

“The IOC will not comment while legal action is ongoing, or on media reports about unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed.”

The IOC said Khelif had competed in the women’s category in international competition “for many years”, including at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and at the International Boxing Association (IBA) world championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments.

The IOC added that it was “saddened by the abuse that Imane Khelif is currently receiving”.

Khelif, who received a hero’s welcome when she returned to Algeria after her Olympic triumph, has already filed a complaint in France for online harassment.

Imane Khelif

