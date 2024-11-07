 />
Europa League: Richarlison, Moore out of Spurs squad against Galatasaray due to injury

Richarlison came off the bench in Spurs’ 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, but was later replaced after suffering a hamstring injury, and could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 07:59 IST , ISTANBUL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison.
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison and winger Mikey Moore are among the injury absences for its Europa League tie at Galatasaray, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Wednesday.

Richarlison came off the bench in Spurs’ 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, but was later replaced after suffering a hamstring injury, and could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Defender Cristian Romero also went off injured in that game, but the Spurs manager is more optimistic about his recovery time.

“From the weekend, Richarlison unfortunately injured his hamstring, so I’m still getting the final information but I think he’ll be out for a while,” Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Thursday’s away game.

READ | Champions League 2024-25: Musiala header gives Bayern 1-0 victory over Benfica

“Romero, I think nothing too serious hopefully, so still a chance for the weekend.”

German forward Timo Werner and 17-year-old Moore were both unused substitutes against Villa, and neither player has travelled with the Spurs squad to Turkey.

Moore started and impressed in Spurs’ last two Europa League games, the wins over Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar, but misses out this time through illness.

“Timo Werner has been carrying a bit of a groin complaint, which is still there, so he didn’t travel and Mikey Moore picked up a bit of a virus yesterday so we’ve left him at home as well,” Postecoglou said.

“Everyone else who was fit should be available.”

Spurs has won all three Europa League games to put it second in the standings, levels on nine points with leaders Lazio while Galatasaray is unbeaten and two points behind in fifth.

