 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS A vs IND A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul dismissed for four while opening the batting

The 32-year-old was drafted into the India A squad ahead of the second game of the tour to prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning in Perth on November 22.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 05:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s KL Rahul returns to pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand’s William O’Rourke on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
FILE PHOTO: India’s KL Rahul returns to pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand’s William O’Rourke on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s KL Rahul returns to pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand’s William O’Rourke on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

KL Rahul was dismissed for four in the first innings of the second unofficial Test between Australia A and India A being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was drafted into the India A squad ahead of the second game of the tour to prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning in Perth on November 22.

He opened the batting for India A after the team was forced into bat on a green top as Michael Neser and Scott Boland wreaked havoc on the India A top order.

RELATED | Follow the live scores and updates from Day 1 of the IND A v AUS A 2nd unofficial Test

After pushing the first ball he faced down the ground for a boundary, Rahul perished on the fourth ball he faced, nicking one to Jimmy Pierson behind the stumps.

Rahul’s promotion to the top of the order comes after reports that India captain Rohit Sharma could miss the first Test for personal reasons. The Karnataka batter will vie for the opener spot with Abhimanyu Easwaran who finds a place in the squad following a series of impressive domestic performances.

Related Topics

KL Rahul /

India A /

Australia A /

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A 14/4; Rahul, Gaikwad, Sudharsan fall early vs AUS A
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS A vs IND A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul dismissed for four while opening the batting
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League 2024-25: Calhanoglu penalty helps Inter clinch narrow 1-0 win over Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Lewandowski brace helps Barcelona thrash Crvena Zvezda 5-2
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Musiala header gives Bayern 1-0 victory over Benfica
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS A vs IND A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul dismissed for four while opening the batting
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A 14/4; Rahul, Gaikwad, Sudharsan fall early vs AUS A
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sandeep Patil expects India to bounce back in Australia after ‘wake-up’ call against New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Patna’s Moin-ul-Haq Stadium set to be redeveloped after Bihar Cricket Association and State Government sign MoU
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs AUS A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul’s form in focus as India A gets the MCG experience
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A 14/4; Rahul, Gaikwad, Sudharsan fall early vs AUS A
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS A vs IND A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul dismissed for four while opening the batting
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League 2024-25: Calhanoglu penalty helps Inter clinch narrow 1-0 win over Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Lewandowski brace helps Barcelona thrash Crvena Zvezda 5-2
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Musiala header gives Bayern 1-0 victory over Benfica
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment