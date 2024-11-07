AUS A vs IND A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul dismissed for four while opening the batting

KL Rahul was dismissed for four in the first innings of the second unofficial Test between Australia A and India A being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was drafted into the India A squad ahead of the second game of the tour to prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning in Perth on November 22.

He opened the batting for India A after the team was forced into bat on a green top as Michael Neser and Scott Boland wreaked havoc on the India A top order.

RELATED | Follow the live scores and updates from Day 1 of the IND A v AUS A 2nd unofficial Test

After pushing the first ball he faced down the ground for a boundary, Rahul perished on the fourth ball he faced, nicking one to Jimmy Pierson behind the stumps.

Rahul’s promotion to the top of the order comes after reports that India captain Rohit Sharma could miss the first Test for personal reasons. The Karnataka batter will vie for the opener spot with Abhimanyu Easwaran who finds a place in the squad following a series of impressive domestic performances.