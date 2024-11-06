Patna’s Moin-ul-Haq Stadium set to be redeveloped after Bihar Cricket Association and State Government sign MoU

In a positive development for cricket in the state, the Bihar Government and the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), granting the association a 30-year lease on the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium.

The MoU officially transferred the stadium to the BCA and paved the way for the redevelopment of the 55-year-old stadium, which would be transformed into a state-of-the-art international standard sports complex.

It will be renovated with the financial support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As per agreement, BCA will pay only Rs. 1 per year for the first seven years. Afterwards, the association will share 50 per cent of its profits with the Bihar Government after deducting expenses and taxes, said a press release.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat (DCM) Chaudhary announced a waiver of Rs. 37 crore as registration fees for BCA.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, also a DCM, said the international-standard sports complex would include seating facilities for 40,000 spectators.

It will have 76 corporate boxes, 250 VIP boxes, a badminton court, a volleyball court, a swimming pool, players’ hostels, restaurants, clubhouse and other facilities.

Sports Minister Surendra Mehta said the re-development of the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium would be a significant milestone for cricket in the state.

BCA president Rakesh Tiwari said the MoU “marks a new dawn for Bihar’s cricketing dreams”.