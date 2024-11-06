Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ponting predicts 3-1 win for Australia, says India will struggle to pick 20 wickets without Shami

Former captain Ricky Ponting reckons Australia will clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 against India as the visitor will find taking 20 wickets in a Test as its “biggest challenge” in the absence of Mohammed Shami.

Australia is keen on ending its barren run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning each of the four series since 2014-15, including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

However, with India suffering the historic low of a first-ever whitewash against New Zealand, Ponting believes the host has a better chance of defeating India now.

“Probably more so now (than before),” Ponting said about Australia’s chances on the ICC Review Show.

Shami has been out of action since last November due to injuries and Ponting believes his absence leaves a big hole in India’s bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and the uncapped Harshit Rana.

Ponting said, “Shami just leaves such a big hole in that bowling group. Back then (in August), there was still some conjecture whether Shami would be fit or not. I think taking 20 wickets in a Test match for India is going to be the biggest challenge. I think they’ll bat well enough out here with the current group of batters that they’ve got.”

While hailing Australia as a more settled unit, Ponting backed India to not be an absolute pushover when the series gets underway from November 22 in Perth.

“I think India will win a Test match somewhere through the five Test matches,” Ponting predicted.

“But I still think now, Australia probably look a bit more settled, a bit more experienced and we know that they’re a very hard team to beat at home. So, I’ll stick with the 3-1.”

Ponting feels one among the veteran Steve Smith or the flamboyant Rishabh Pant would be the highest run-scorers over the five Tests.

“Leading run scorer, I’m going to go Steve Smith or Rishabh Pant,” Ponting said.

“I think Smith, the fact that he’s moved back down from opener to No. 4 probably makes it feel like he’s got more of a point to prove…that maybe he shouldn’t have gone up to open in the first place,” he added.

“...and that No. 4 is his spot and where he should have probably been the whole time and where he probably finished his career now.”

Pant, who was the highest run-getter during the series against New Zealand, appeared to be the only in-form batter heading to Australia.

“With Rishabh back in the side and probably coming in to bat in the middle-order when the ball’s probably lost a bit of its shine and a bit of its hardness, and the form that he’s in, I’ll go for him as one of the leading run scorers as well,” Ponting said.

The legendary Ponting picked Josh Hazlewood to get more wickets for Australia than his fast bowling partners Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

“I think Hazlewood out of the Australian quicks, is right at the moment, is probably at the peak of his powers more than the other guys. So, I’ll go with him for the leading wicket-taker,” Ponting said.