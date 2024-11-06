Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad

Australia A will host India A in the second of the two unofficial Test matches, taking place from November 7 to November 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have joined the India A will be taking part in the match ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later in November.

India A will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Abhimanyu Easwaran serving as vice-captain for the series.

Here’s how you can watch India A vs Australia A 2nd unofficial Test match:

Where will the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

The second unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

When will the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

The first unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will begin on November 7, Thursday, at 5:00 am IST.

Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

The match will be LIVE streamed via the Cricket Australia app.

Australia A vs India A 2nd match squads

Australia A (Playing XI)- Marcus Harris, Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Konstas, Ollie Davies, Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli

India A - India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian