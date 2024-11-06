 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad

Here’s how you can live stream Australia A vs India A 2nd unofficial Test match set to be played at the MCG in Melbourne.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 16:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have joined the India A will be taking part in the match ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later in November. 
FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have joined the India A will be taking part in the match ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later in November.  | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have joined the India A will be taking part in the match ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later in November.  | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Australia A will host India A in the second of the two unofficial Test matches, taking place from November 7 to November 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have joined the India A will be taking part in the match ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later in November.

India A will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Abhimanyu Easwaran serving as vice-captain for the series.

Here’s how you can watch India A vs Australia A 2nd unofficial Test match:

Where will the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

The second unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

When will the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

The first unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will begin on November 7, Thursday, at 5:00 am IST.

Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

The match will be LIVE streamed via the Cricket Australia app.

Australia A vs India A 2nd match squads

Australia A (Playing XI)- Marcus Harris, Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Konstas, Ollie Davies, Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli

India A - India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

Related Topics

India A /

KL Rahul /

Dhruv Jurel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 1: Venkatesh Iyer scores hundred for MP vs Bihar; TN 299/6 at Stumps vs Assam
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Auction, All You Need to Know: Date, venue, registered capped and uncapped players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pant jumps to sixth in ICC Test rankings; Kohli out of top 20 after 10 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula One: Bottas and Zhou to leave Sauber at end of season; Bortoleto to join in 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pant jumps to sixth in ICC Test rankings; Kohli out of top 20 after 10 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NZ: Asalanka named Sri Lanka captain for T20s and ODIs against New Zealand
    AFP
  4. RAJ vs HYD, Ranji Trophy: Unhappy with selection calls, Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda sat out of pre-match practice
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Warner questions Cricket Australia’s handling of ball change controversy in IND A vs AUS A Test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 1: Venkatesh Iyer scores hundred for MP vs Bihar; TN 299/6 at Stumps vs Assam
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Auction, All You Need to Know: Date, venue, registered capped and uncapped players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pant jumps to sixth in ICC Test rankings; Kohli out of top 20 after 10 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula One: Bottas and Zhou to leave Sauber at end of season; Bortoleto to join in 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment