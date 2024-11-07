 />
Champions League 2024-25: Musiala header gives Bayern 1-0 victory over Benfica

The result lifted the Germans to six points from four matches and into 17th place, with Benfica, which was toothless in attack, also on six in 19th place.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 04:11 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal.
Bayern’s Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala headed home in the second half to give the hosts a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday as it bounced back from two consecutive defeats in the competition.

Germany midfielder Musiala scored with a bullet header from close range in the 67th minute, with Bayern dominating and missing several chances before breaking the deadlock.

The result lifted the Germans to six points from four matches and into 17th place, with Benfica, which was toothless in attack, also on six in 19th place.

Europe’s top club competition has switched from a group stage to a league phase this season, where 36 teams play eight matches each, with the top eight in the table progressing directly to the next round, while the next 16 teams enter a two-legged playoff.

The game started with a 15-minute delay as fans arrived late following train problems.

The Bavarians were desperate to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Barcelona in the competition, and they initially struggled to find a way through a crowded and compact Portuguese defence but gradually improved, and Harry Kane had their first chance.

They came even closer in the 39th minute with Kane’s shot and Michael Olise’s rebound effort stopped by keeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Kane tried his luck with a solo run into the box and a low drive in the 54th minute before Trubin pushed Leroy Sane’s effort wide on the hour.

Bayern, undefeated and in top spot in the Bundesliga, broke the deadlock with Musiala’s header from a Kane assist to take a deserved lead.

The visitor had succeeded for large periods in soaking up the pressure but had little to offer in terms of attack, with only one effort towards goal in the game to Bayern’s 23.

Bayern Munich /

Benfica /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

