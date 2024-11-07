 />
Champions League 2024-25: Correa scores late winner for Atletico as PSG’s UCL woes continue

On four points from as many games, PSG is 25th in the 36-team league, six points behind fellow Ligue 1 teams Monaco and Stade Brestois, while Atletico moved out of the red zone with six points.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 04:04 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone celebrates with Angel Correa after the match.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone celebrates with Angel Correa after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone celebrates with Angel Correa after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain’s disappointing Champions League campaign continued on Wednesday as it slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 home defeat by Atletico Madrid that left the Ligue 1 leader in the elimination zone.

Warren Zaire Emery’s opener was quickly cancelled out by Nahuel Molina in the first half, with Angel Correa stabbing in the winner three minutes into added time.

On four points from as many games, PSG is 25th in the 36-team league, six points behind fellow Ligue 1 teams Monaco and Stade Brestois, while Atletico moved out of the red zone with six points.

PSG next travels to Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg, while Atletico plays Sparta Prague away and Slovan Bratislava at home.

Hakimi shot just wide before Dembele’s effort whizzed over the bar as PSG made a lively start.

ALSO READ: Lewandowski brace helps Barcelona thrash Crvena Zvezda 5-2

PSG, which has struggled in the competition this season, was gifted the opener when Clement Lenglet was easily dispossessed in the box by Dembele, who fed Zaire Emery, and his France team mate finished with a clinical chip in the 14th minute.

That spurred Atleti into action, and four minutes later, Molina smashed a half volley home after poor defending by Nuno Mendes following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s initial save to deny Giuliano Simeone.

Dembele played chief tormentor early in the second half, bringing danger to the Atletico defence several times, but it was Bradley Barcola who had the best scoring position, only to shoot straight at Jan Oblak.

Oblak palmed away another Barcola attempt in the 65th minute as PSG increased the pressure.

Marquinhos had a header blocked 10 minutes later, and Oblak pulled off another save to deny Hakimi from close range.

Luis Enrique had sent Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in on for PSG, but neither had a chance, highlighting PSG’s obvious lack of an out-and-out striker as it has only scored three goals in four games in the competition.

Diego Simeone’s changes bore fruit, however, as Correa, who came on as a second-half substitute, kept his cool in the area to slot the ball past Donnarumma at the end of a swift counterattack just before the final whistle, triggering a barrage of boos and whistles from the home crowd.

