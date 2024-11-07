 />
Simone Inzaghi: We had a great performance, zero goals conceded to Arsenal and City

A controversially-awarded penalty converted by Hakan Calhanoglu on the stroke of halftime proved enough for a 1-0 victory that left Inter on 10 points from four group games.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 09:55 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts after winning the Champions League opening phase match against Arsenal.
Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts after winning the Champions League opening phase match against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: AP
Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts after winning the Champions League opening phase match against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised his side’s defending after Milan shut out Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, just as it did against Manchester City earlier in the competition.

What is more it is yet to concede a goal -- a feat only matched by Serie A rivals Atalanta.

“We had a great performance, zero goals conceded to Arsenal and City. It’s a source of great pride but now we need to continue like this,” Inzaghi said.

Arsenal had 21 goal attempts to Inter’s seven but rarely looked like scoring as Inzaghi’s side performed a defensive masterclass with Yann Bisseck outstanding.

“Bisseck was very good but he doesn’t have to prove anything to me,” Inzaghi said. “I know how good he is and he has played two great games against teams like Man City and Arsenal this season. His only problem is that we have other great defenders so he cannot play all the time, but I know how good he is.”

Inter, beaten in the final by Manchester City in 2023, was under siege in the second half but showed great resilience to put itself in a healthy position in the table.

It is one of four teams on 10 points behind leaders Liverpool who has a maximum 12 points.

“The best thing about this match is the three points, then the team spirit and the desire to fight that we put out on the pitch,” Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez said.

“These matches are very important for the league table. We didn’t concede any goals, and this is positive because in the (domestic) league we conceded too many.

“We must continue to raise the level. We want everything, the history of this club says so. I want to win everything.”

