NZ vs ENG 2024: New Zealand expect England to stick to attacking ‘Bazball’ ways

England lost 2-1 in Pakistan, putting its aggressive test batting approach, which has been dubbed ‘Bazball’, under the microscope.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 15:28 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ben Stokes and his English side struggled against spin in their recent series loss to Pakistan.
Ben Stokes and his English side struggled against spin in their recent series loss to Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ben Stokes and his English side struggled against spin in their recent series loss to Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand expects England to stick to its attacking brand of cricket when it faces the Black Caps in the upcoming home test series despite Ben Stokes’s team crashing to defeat in Pakistan.

New Zealand, rejuvenated after a 3-0 whitewash of India, faces England in three tests starting on Nov. 28 in Christchurch.

England lost 2-1 in Pakistan, putting its aggressive test batting approach, which has been dubbed ‘Bazball’, under the microscope.

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan said ‘Bazball’ had met its match against Pakistan but New Zealand skipper Tom Latham was not convinced the tourists would change their game in New Zealand.

“They’ve got an attacking brand that they like to play and I’m sure it will be no different in terms of how they like to approach it,” Latham told reporters on Thursday after arriving back from India.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’ll be a great challenge.”

New Zealand’s 3-0 sweep of India has revived its hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final, three years after it claimed the inaugural title.

READ | Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young

The Black Caps lie fourth in the race behind Australia, India and Sri Lanka. England is sixth.

Latham said it was a “big carrot” for New Zealand to perform against England but it was not focusing on the future implications.

“If we’re able to play some good cricket then those sort of things take care of themselves,” he said.

“But for us it’s just about enjoying our cricket as much as we can.

“(It’s) completely different conditions, we’re against a completely different team. We’re going to have to again and be at our best, so yeah, it’s another exciting opportunity.”

Related Topics

New Zealand /

England /

Tom Latham /

Ben Stokes

