 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tom Latham: India haven’t become a bad team, they will turn things around

The Kiwis, under Latham, became the first visiting side to whitewash India in a three-match home series, winning the Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai Tests.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 11:04 IST , Wellington - 2 MINS READ

PTI
New Zealand’s Tom Latham in action.
New Zealand’s Tom Latham in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Tom Latham in action. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham remained considerate even after the historic 3-0 Test series clean sweep against India recently, asserting that Rohit Sharma’s “quality” side has the ability to make a resounding comeback soon.

The Kiwis, under Latham, became the first visiting side to whitewash India in a three-match home series, winning the Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai Tests.

“Indian cricket, in general, is special. We’ve played against them a lot. The guys play with them at the IPL. They were certainly gracious in defeat, and they’re still a quality side,” Latham said after arriving here from India.

“They certainly don’t become a bad team overnight, and I’m sure they’ll turn things around in time,” he added.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha

Latham said the series victory became much sweeter because New Zealand suffered a 0-2 defeat against Sri Lanka before landing in India.

“When we were in Sri Lanka a few weeks, where things didn’t necessarily go our way, so, I think it makes these times extra special when you’re able to achieve something that hasn’t been achieved before.

“It is just about enjoying everyone’s company, celebrating together. We had a couple of extra days to recover over there, so that was great,” he said.

New Zealand will now face England in a three-match series at home, and Latham said fronting up to the ‘Bazball’ brand of cricket will offer his team a vastly different challenge.

“I think it’s an exciting one. I guess you look at the Test matches in the past against England, whether it be home or away, they’ve always tended to be reasonably exciting. So, I’m sure this series will be no different.

“They’ve got an attacking brand that they like to play, and I’m sure it will be no different in terms of how they like to approach it. So, yeah, we’re looking forward to it. Yeah, it’ll be a great challenge,” said Latham.

Related Topics

Tom Latham /

New Zealand /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: AUS A 31/0; IND A 161 all out; Jurel top scores with 80
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tom Latham: India haven’t become a bad team, they will turn things around
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer scores double hundred for Mumbai vs Odisha; Assam bowls TN out for 338
    Team Sportstar
  4. From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi
    Mayank
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Tom Latham: India haven’t become a bad team, they will turn things around
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS A vs IND A: Dhruv Jurel scores fighting 80 in second unofficial Test against Australia A
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Carty, King centuries propel West Indies to series victory over England
    Reuters
  5. AUS A vs IND A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul dismissed for four while opening the batting
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: AUS A 31/0; IND A 161 all out; Jurel top scores with 80
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tom Latham: India haven’t become a bad team, they will turn things around
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer scores double hundred for Mumbai vs Odisha; Assam bowls TN out for 338
    Team Sportstar
  4. From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi
    Mayank
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment