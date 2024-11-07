Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer smashed a free-stroking double hundred against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shreyas reached the landmark with a four against Debabrata Pradhan, off the 201st ball he faced in the innings. He smashed 21 fours and eight sixes against the Odisha bowling attack to get to his third First-Class double hundred.

A lofted straight drive for a four over bowler Debabrata Pradhan's head goves Shreyas Iyer his third FC double hundred - first in seven years . It has come in a typical Shreyasesque rapid pace (201b, 258m, 21x4, 8x6). Mumbai 447/3 #RanjiTrophy#MUMvODIpic.twitter.com/AMdFsuPMCD — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) November 7, 2024

Right after he got to his double hundred, Shreyas cracked another four off Pradhan to register his highest FC score, going past the 202 he scored for India A against Australia in 2017.

LIVE UPDATES - Ranji Trophy Day 2

This is Shreyas’ second century on the trot after having gone past the three-figure mark against Maharashtra in the second round., before he missed the match against Tripura due to an injury.

This is also Shryeas’ second Ranji Trophy double hundred, with the first coming in October, 2015.