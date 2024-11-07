 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha

Shreyas reached the landmark with a four against Debabrata Pradhan, off the 201st ball he faced in the innings. He smashed 21 fours and eight sixes to get to his third First-Class double hundred.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 10:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer in action in the Ranji Trophy.
Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer in action in the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer in action in the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer smashed a free-stroking double hundred against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shreyas reached the landmark with a four against Debabrata Pradhan, off the 201st ball he faced in the innings. He smashed 21 fours and eight sixes against the Odisha bowling attack to get to his third First-Class double hundred.

Right after he got to his double hundred, Shreyas cracked another four off Pradhan to register his highest FC score, going past the 202 he scored for India A against Australia in 2017.

LIVE UPDATES - Ranji Trophy Day 2

This is Shreyas’ second century on the trot after having gone past the three-figure mark against Maharashtra in the second round., before he missed the match against Tripura due to an injury.

This is also Shryeas’ second Ranji Trophy double hundred, with the first coming in October, 2015.

Related Topics

Mumbai /

Ranji Trophy /

Shreyas Iyer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: AUS A 21/0; IND A 161 all out; Jurel top scores with 80
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer scores double hundred for Mumbai vs Odisha; Assam bowls TN out for 338
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS A vs IND A: Dhruv Jurel scores fighting 80 in second unofficial Test against Australia A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Marquinhos laments PSG’s inefficiency after 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS A vs IND A: Dhruv Jurel scores fighting 80 in second unofficial Test against Australia A
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Carty, King centuries propel West Indies to series victory over England
    Reuters
  4. AUS A vs IND A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul dismissed for four while opening the batting
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: AUS A 21/0; IND A 161 all out; Jurel top scores with 80
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: AUS A 21/0; IND A 161 all out; Jurel top scores with 80
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer scores double hundred for Mumbai vs Odisha; Assam bowls TN out for 338
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS A vs IND A: Dhruv Jurel scores fighting 80 in second unofficial Test against Australia A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Marquinhos laments PSG’s inefficiency after 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment