 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND, 1st T20I: India’s second-line stars look for a breakaway series against South Africa

India’s second-line stars must shed the tag of sidekicks and establish themselves as the first-choice players in this format.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 14:37 IST , Durban - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Samson and Abhishek have come in as India’s new openers post the T20 World Cup in June.
Samson and Abhishek have come in as India’s new openers post the T20 World Cup in June. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Samson and Abhishek have come in as India’s new openers post the T20 World Cup in June. | Photo Credit: AP

As India firmly embraces a transition phase in the shortest format of the game, a clutch of second-line stars such as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be hoping for a breakaway series in the four T20Is against South Africa, starting with the first contest here on Friday.

It is imperative for them to shed the tag of sidekicks and establish themselves as the first-choice players in this format.

The recent home T20I series against Bangladesh was a precursor. Samson received a chance to open consistently against the neighbours, and he made most of it slamming a 47-ball 111.

In the post-Rohit Sharma era in T20Is, Samson would like to further buttress his claim for a regular opening slot with a few fruitful outings against the Proteas.

This is an important series for Abhishek as well. The dashing left-hander showed his impressive skills while hammering a 47-ball hundred against Zimbabwe at Harare in July, but his other six international innings have produced – 0, 10, 14, 16, 15, 4.

Abhishek will be keen to be more consistent to safeguard his place, and he will also be looking to be more penetrative with his left-arm spin.

Tilak Varma offers a similar case. The left-hander has somewhat fallen off the radar after making a solid beginning to his T20I career against the West Indies in August 2023.

READ | India’s series whitewash against New Zealand could ‘awaken a sleeping giant’, says Hazlewood

Since then, his 12 outings in the shortest format have produced just one fifty and has not featured in the blue jersey after appearing against Afghanistan earlier this January.

So, the Hyderabadi will be keen to impress the selectors with some meaningful efforts against the Africans, and he has also started using his off-spin more regularly.

This series also offers an excellent opportunity for wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who has slipped a few rungs below in the pecking order, and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who impressed against Bangladesh taking five wickets, to keep themselves afloat over the competition.

The selectors will also closely monitor how a new-look pace bowling unit – Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Yash Dayal – fare against South Africa.

While Arshdeep and Avesh have their moments at the top-level, Vyshak and Dayal will look to carry their success in domestic circuit and in the IPL to international cricket.

Ramandeep Singh, who was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders after a productive IPL 2024, will be eager to replicate his success here.

Ramandeep brings to the table exciting multiple skillsets – a daring batter down the order, a useful medium pacer and a gun outfield fielder.

The seniors in the side like skipper Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, the only member from the Test side here, will be hoping for a strong outing so that India can apply some balm over the wounds from their recent home series defeat against New Zealand.

On a personal level, four players – Arshdeep, Avesh, Jitesh and Vyshak – will want impact outings here after not getting retained by their respective franchises ahead of the IPL mega auction November 24 and 25.

All other 11 players in the side have managed to get a retention from their IPL teams.

South Africa will be looking to add a touch of revenge to the series after losing to India in the T20 World Cup final in June, the last time these two sides met.

Teams (from)
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.
Match starts at 8.30pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Sanju Samson /

India /

Abhishek Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND, 1st T20I: India’s second-line stars look for a breakaway series against South Africa
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: Mumbai declares for 602 vs Odisha; Andhra bowls Uttarakhand out for 338
    Team Sportstar
  3. PV Sindhu to set up Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 7: Kiran George through to Korea Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN Highlights, 1st ODI: Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul rips through Bangladesh as Afghanistan wins by 92 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND, 1st T20I: India’s second-line stars look for a breakaway series against South Africa
    PTI
  2. AUS A vs IND A: Jurel helps India A post respectable score before pacers strike on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tom Latham: India haven’t become a bad team, they will turn things around
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smashes third First-Class double hundred during Mumbai vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS A vs IND A: Dhruv Jurel scores fighting 80 in second unofficial Test against Australia A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND, 1st T20I: India’s second-line stars look for a breakaway series against South Africa
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: Mumbai declares for 602 vs Odisha; Andhra bowls Uttarakhand out for 338
    Team Sportstar
  3. PV Sindhu to set up Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 7: Kiran George through to Korea Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN Highlights, 1st ODI: Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul rips through Bangladesh as Afghanistan wins by 92 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment