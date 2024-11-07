PV Sindhu to set up Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler P V Sindhu’s dream project, the PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence, will be set up in the port city here.

The facility will be dedicated to nurturing and empowering athletes across multiple sports and disciplines.

Sindhu and her team thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for continued support.

READ | Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final

“I’m truly grateful to be building this centre for the incredible people of Vizag. In choosing a location, I couldn’t imagine a better place than this wonderful city. This centre will be a space where athletes of all levels and from any discipline can find a home and a mentor dedicated to guiding the next generation to the top,” Sindhu said in a statement.

“I’ve always dreamed of building a place where young players can truly thrive, with world-class training and the support they need to reach their full potential. This centre is more than just a facility -- it’s a call to action.

“As Indian badminton faces challenges in terms of results, I feel it’s my responsibility to lead the way and guide the next generation.”