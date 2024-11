ISL 2024-25: Alba scores brace as Hyderabad FC beats Kerala Blasters

Midfielder Andrei Alba scored a brace to help Hyderabad FC come from behind and register a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

This is Hyderabad’s second win of the ongoing 2024-25 season. It’s first win was a 4-0 victory against debutant Mohammedan SC.

More to follow...