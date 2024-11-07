ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC hopes to revive winning streak at home against NorthEast United FC

Table-topper Bengaluru FC will seek to bounce back from the 0-3 loss to FC Goa when it faces NorthEast United in its Indian Super League (ISL) fixture in Bengaluru on Friday.

Sitting atop the table, Bengaluru FC has garnered 16 points from seven games with the help of five victories and a draw. The side’s six-game-long unbeaten streak was snapped by the Gaurs in its previous outing.

Regardless of that setback, the Gerard Zaragoza-coached side has showcased sublime cohesion in all departments -- strengthening the hopes of its fans that it would bounce back stronger in the coming game.

However, it will not be easy against NorthEast United FC, which won 3-2 against Odisha FC in its last match. The Highlanders have struck 17 goals -- the most in the league thus far, and notched three wins and two draws in their seven matches to accumulate 11 points and occupy the sixth place in the standings currently.

READ MORE | FC Goa beats Punjab FC 2-1 to climb to third spot in standings

Bengaluru FC has emerged victorious in each of its last four home matches, keeping clean sheets in all of those games, and it would be hoping for another strong show at its fortress.

The Blues’ defensive solidity, especially in their own backyard at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, makes them a tough nut to crack for the visiting sides.

They have netted 11 goals in seven matches, but have given away only four goals, which arguably shows that the base of their success has been built upon their backlines.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, has struggled in away matches. It has won only two of their last 31 away games in the ISL, drawing nine times and losing 20 times in the process.

READ MORE | Indian football legend Syed Nayeemuddin distraught after losing 1970 Asiad bronze medal

In both the wins, the Highlanders kept a clean sheet, demonstrating the desperate need for defensive discipline in unfamiliar conditions for them to bag three points.

The two sides have played 16 times against each other in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC winning eight and two matches respectively. Six games have resulted in a draw.

“The lesson is that what we did yesterday is not enough for today. We need to adapt our style. We are going to fight and the boys are ready for tomorrow’s clash,” Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said his team will not be under pressure in Thursday’s match.

“We are paid to play, travel, enjoy, and be heroes for so many people, to make them proud and smile. When we see our fans smiling after the games, that’s priceless. We work full week for the match and we give everything for it,” Benali said.