ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters keen to learn from negatives and move on ahead of Hyderabad FC clash

The Blasters are in the 10th rung with eight points while Hyderabad is just below them with four points.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 19:05 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Kerala Blasters coach Stahre and captain Adrian Luna.
Kerala Blasters coach Stahre and captain Adrian Luna. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Kerala Blasters coach Stahre and captain Adrian Luna. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After two consecutive losses, which pushed it down in the league table, Kerala Blasters has a good opportunity to climb up again when it plays Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

The Blasters are in the 10th rung with eight points while Hyderabad is just below them with four points.

But the Blasters, who missed star striker Noah Sadaoui in the last two games with an injury, will also be without Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah, who was sent off with a second yellow, for removing his jersey while celebrating a goal, in the last match against Mumbai City.

Peprah’s goal, which levelled the score 2-2, marked Blasters’ brilliant comeback in Mumbai and, with his send-off, things went horribly wrong and the Kochi side lost 2-4.

The Blasters are now keen to learn from that experience.

“You can’t let the losses influence your mind too much, you have to move on. My job now is to help the team take the negatives as learning points and continue to play like we were playing around the 70th minute before we got that red card,” said Blasters’ head coach Mikael Stahre on Wednesday.

“We know we are in a situation where we need three-pointers, that’s clear.”

Kwame’s absence will mean captain Adrian Luna will have a lot more work to do against Hyderabad.

