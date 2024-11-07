 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Arjun Erigaisi climbs to No. 2 in world rankings after round three win against Alexey Sarana

In a game where both Arjun and Alexey were grappling for an outright advantage till a point, the former made a move that he regretted after the match.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 21:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Arjun Erigaisi in action against Alexey Sarana at Chennai Grand Masters Tournament 2024 in Chennai on Thursday.
Arjun Erigaisi in action against Alexey Sarana at Chennai Grand Masters Tournament 2024 in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.Ravindran/The Hindu
infoIcon

Arjun Erigaisi in action against Alexey Sarana at Chennai Grand Masters Tournament 2024 in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.Ravindran/The Hindu

Arjun Erigaisi felt he got “lucky” once again as he secured his second win in the third round versus Serbia’s Alexey Sarana in the second edition of the Chennai Grandmasters classical chess tournament at the Anna Centenary Library here on Thursday.

In a game where either were grappling for an outright advantage till a point, Arjun made a move that he regretted after the match.

“It was a big blow for me and I spent a lot of time (trying to find a way out). I didn’t play the best move. And I played pretty poorly from there. I was also seriously down on time. I thought I was in a very bad shape,” Arjun said.

“I was very relieved when he, from being in a better position, played himself into a practically unpleasant situation. Maybe, he should have spent more time there and tried to find a way. But he played a couple of moves fast. Maybe, there still was a way for him. But it wasn’t easy,” he said after his win.

The win propelled Arjun to World No. 2 (2805.8) in the live ratings.

He said he wasn’t thinking about the rankings or the rating points before and after the game.

“I’m just happy that I’ve won the round,” he added.

ALSO READ | From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

After two straight defeats, Vidit Gujrathi would have felt better with his draw against Aravindh Chithambaram.

Levon Aronian claimed his first win as Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo got into time trouble and blundered.

“I think the opening phase worked well for me. I thought that his play was rather strange. Then, I managed to press him on time. And once he was down on time, I felt that if I didn’t do anything stupid, I should be slowly putting enough pressure on him to crack. At some point, he was so low on time and he blundered,” said Aronian.

The results (third round, Indians unless mentioned):
Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 1.5) lost to Amin Tabatabaei (Irn, 2.5); Vidit Gujrathi (0.5) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (1.5); Levon Aronian (US, 2) bt Parham Maghsoodloo (Irn, 1); Alexey Sarana (Ser, 0.5) lost to Arjun Erigaisi (2.5).
Challengers: Raunak Sadhwani (2) drew with Leon Luke Mendonca (2.5); M. Pranesh (1.5) bt Vaishali Rameshbabu (0.5); V. Pranav (3) bt Karthikeyan Murali (0.5); Harika Dronavalli (0.5) drew with Abhimanyu Puranik (1.5).

Related Topics

Arjun Erigaisi /

Vidit Gujrathi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Golden Boot race: Alaeddine Ajaraie on top, Chhetri in 12th place; Wilmar Jordan enters top three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers leads Gujarat Giants 24-18, Dabang Delhi K.C. beats Bengal Warriorz 33-30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Arjun Erigaisi climbs to No. 2 in world rankings after round three win against Alexey Sarana
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC; Hyderabad FC beats Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25; KBFC 1-2 HFC: Alba’s brace helps Nizams beat Yellow Army amidst controversy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Arjun Erigaisi climbs to No. 2 in world rankings after round three win against Alexey Sarana
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi
    Mayank
  3. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Vidit slumps to second consecutive defeat; Arjun Erigaisi settles for draw
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Arjun starts with win on Day 1, Vaishali loses
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 guide: Preview, player list, pairing, full schedule, FIDE circuit points at stake
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Golden Boot race: Alaeddine Ajaraie on top, Chhetri in 12th place; Wilmar Jordan enters top three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers leads Gujarat Giants 24-18, Dabang Delhi K.C. beats Bengal Warriorz 33-30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Arjun Erigaisi climbs to No. 2 in world rankings after round three win against Alexey Sarana
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC; Hyderabad FC beats Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25; KBFC 1-2 HFC: Alba’s brace helps Nizams beat Yellow Army amidst controversy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment