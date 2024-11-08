WI vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Alzarri Joseph suspended for two matches after on-field argument with Shai Hope

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches for storming off the field after a row with captain Shai Hope during Wednesday’s one-day international victory over England, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Thursday.

The pacer appeared to be frustrated by the field placings as he bowled a wicket maiden early in the match in Barbados and, after a heated exchange with Hope, walked back to the dressing room which briefly left the home team a man short.

“I recognise that my passion got the best of me,” Joseph said in a CWI statement.

READ | James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL

“I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans. I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

West Indies coach Daren Sammy had already labelled Joseph’s conduct unacceptable and CWI said it had fallen short of the professionalism expected of players.

“Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged,” said Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe.

West Indies, whose eight-wicket victory on Wednesday clinched the series 2-1, takes on England in the first of five Twenty20 Internationals at Kensington Oval on Saturday.