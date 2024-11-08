 />
NBA: Lakers assigns Bronny James to G-League squad

Bronny has played in three games for the Lakers, scoring four points in 13 combined minutes of action.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 08:55 IST , EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - 1 MIN READ

AP
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James warms up before an NBA basketball game.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James warms up before an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James warms up before an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Bronny James has been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, putting him on the roster in time for the South Bay Lakers’ season opener this weekend.

The Lakers announced the move on Thursday for James, the 20-year-old son of LeBron James.

Bronny has played in three games for the Lakers, scoring four points in 13 combined minutes of action. LeBron and Bronny made NBA history on Oct. 22 when they became the first father and son to play together during the Lakers’ season-opening win over Minnesota.

READ | NBA roundup: Cavs set franchise mark with 9-0 start

Bronny then scored his first NBA basket for the Lakers in Cleveland on Oct. 30 at the arena where he watched his father as a child.

But LeBron and the Lakers have already said Bronny will spend ample time this season with their G League affiliate as he works on his game.

Bronny survived cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023, and he played only sparingly during his one season of college basketball at Southern California before declaring for the draft last summer. Los Angeles chose him late in the second round.

The South Bay Lakers play their home games at the Lakers’ training complex in El Segundo. They host the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday night.

Bronny James /

LeBron James /

NBA /

Los Angeles Lakers

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

