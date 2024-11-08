India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?

As India firmly embraces a transition phase in the shortest format of the game, a clutch of second-line stars such as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be hoping for a breakaway series in the four T20Is against South Africa, starting with the first contest at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban on Friday.
IND vs SA 1st T20I - MATCH DETAILS
When will the first T20I between India and South Africa take place?
The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Friday, November 8.
Where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be held?
The first T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.
When will the first T20I between India and South Africa start?
The first T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?
The first T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India.
Where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be streamed live in India?
Live streaming of the first T20I between India and South Africa will be on JioCinema
SQUADS
