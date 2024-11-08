 />
India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?

Here’s the streaming and telecast details of the first T20I between India and South Africa, happening at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 07:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suryakumar Yadav and Jitesh Sharma during the Indian national cricket team training session.
Suryakumar Yadav and Jitesh Sharma during the Indian national cricket team training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Suryakumar Yadav and Jitesh Sharma during the Indian national cricket team training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As India firmly embraces a transition phase in the shortest format of the game, a clutch of second-line stars such as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be hoping for a breakaway series in the four T20Is against South Africa, starting with the first contest at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban on Friday.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

IND vs SA 1st T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will the first T20I between India and South Africa take place?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Friday, November 8.

Where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be held?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

When will the first T20I between India and South Africa start?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India.

Where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be streamed live in India?

Live streaming of the first T20I between India and South Africa will be on JioCinema

SQUADS
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)

