 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, full squads

AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI: Here are the live streaming details and match info for the second One-Day International between Australia and Pakistan, being held in Adelaide.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 23:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australian’s Pat Cummins (right) is congratulated by teammate Mitchell Starc after hitting the winning runs during the first ODI against Pakistan in Melbourne.
Australian’s Pat Cummins (right) is congratulated by teammate Mitchell Starc after hitting the winning runs during the first ODI against Pakistan in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australian’s Pat Cummins (right) is congratulated by teammate Mitchell Starc after hitting the winning runs during the first ODI against Pakistan in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

AUS vs PAK Highlights, 1st ODI

The host leads the series 1-0 after securing a nervy two-wicket win in the series opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI - MATCH DETAILS

When will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take place on Friday, November 8.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan be held?

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

When will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan start?

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan be telecast live in India?

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan be streamed live in India?

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the  Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
AUSTRALIA
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis.
PAKISTAN
Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) (c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan.

Related Topics

Australia /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Defending champion and World No. 2 Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
    Reuters
  3. ‘Our members are adults’: F1 drivers criticise FIA over fines for swearing
    AP
  4. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Arjun Erigaisi climbs to No. 2 in world rankings after round three win against Alexey Sarana
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. India home Test season pitch ratings: Chepauk deemed ‘very good’ by ICC; Kanpur outfield ‘unsatisfactory’
    PTI
  3. SA vs IND: Suryakumar Yadav draws inspiration from Rohit Sharma ahead of first T20I against South Africa
    PTI
  4. Playing India gives South Africa players chance to show skills ahead of IPL 2025 auction: Markram
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs ENG 2024: New Zealand expect England to stick to attacking ‘Bazball’ ways
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Defending champion and World No. 2 Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
    Reuters
  3. ‘Our members are adults’: F1 drivers criticise FIA over fines for swearing
    AP
  4. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Arjun Erigaisi climbs to No. 2 in world rankings after round three win against Alexey Sarana
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment