Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.
AUS vs PAK Highlights, 1st ODI
The host leads the series 1-0 after securing a nervy two-wicket win in the series opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI - MATCH DETAILS
When will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take place on Friday, November 8.
Where will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan be held?
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
When will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan start?
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 9:00 AM IST.
Where will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan be telecast live in India?
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan be streamed live in India?
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
THE SQUADS
AUSTRALIA
PAKISTAN
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, full squads
- Defending champion and World No. 2 Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
- ‘Our members are adults’: F1 drivers criticise FIA over fines for swearing
- WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of retained and released players
- Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Arjun Erigaisi climbs to No. 2 in world rankings after round three win against Alexey Sarana
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE